Death Notices

Death notices for June 19

By Tri-City Herald staff

Bonnie A. Rothwell

Bonnie Ann Rothwell, 78, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Richland.

She was born in Murray, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1944.

She was a retired financial specialist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Verna M. Koepp

Verna Mary Koepp, 100, of Richland, died June 16 in Richland.

She was born in Portage, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1946.

She was retired librarian for the Richland Public Library.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

