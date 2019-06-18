Death notices for June 19

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Bonnie A. Rothwell

Bonnie Ann Rothwell, 78, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Richland.

She was born in Murray, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1944.

She was a retired financial specialist at Hanford.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Verna M. Koepp

Verna Mary Koepp, 100, of Richland, died June 16 in Richland.

She was born in Portage, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1946.

She was retired librarian for the Richland Public Library.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.