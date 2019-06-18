Death notices for June 19

Death Notices
Bonnie A. Rothwell
Bonnie Ann Rothwell, 78, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Richland.
She was born in Murray, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1944.
She was a retired financial specialist at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Verna M. Koepp
Verna Mary Koepp, 100, of Richland, died June 16 in Richland.
She was born in Portage, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1946.
She was retired librarian for the Richland Public Library.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
