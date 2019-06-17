Death notices for June 18

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Charles H. Shaffer

Charles Henry Shaffer, 93, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in West Virginia and lived many years in Yakima before moving to Kennewick five months ago.

He was a retired cook.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lola Berg

Lola Berg, 86, of Richland, died June 14 in Richland.

She was born in Grandview and lived in the Tri-City area since 1954.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence D. Schmidt

Lawrence David Schmidt, 84, of Kennewick, died June 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sidney, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 60 years.

He was a retired commander for the Hanford Fire Department.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eric J. Anderson

Eric Jerome Anderson, 52, of Kimberly, Ore., died June 12 in Kimberly.

He was born in Pullman, Ore., and was a former Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired hay and cattle farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Z. James

Betty Zane James, 95, of Kennewick, died June 15 at Hawthorne Court Retirement Center in Kennewick.

She was born in Snake River and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Roger C. Brown Sr.

Roger Curtis Brown Sr., 86, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Richland.

He was born in Ripon, Wis., and lived in Richland for 37 years.

He was a retired engineer at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Travis Ashworth

Travis Ashworth, 40, of Richland, died June 12 in Richland.

He was born in Knoxville, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1995.

He was a rigger at the Toyota Center.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma J. Hubbard

Norma Jean Hubbard, 88, of Kennewick, died June 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Winchester, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 87 years.

She retired from work in human resources at Fluor Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond J. Husfloen

Raymond Jack Husfloen, 79, died June 15 at home in Prosser.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

He was a retired lineman for Benton County PUD and Benton REA.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley ‘Jean’ Scammon

Shirley “Jean” Scammon, 94, of Richland, died June 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Macomb, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2006.

She retired from retail sales at Sears.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia K. Bayless

Virginia Kathryn Bayless, 97, of Kennewick, died June 16, in Kennewick.

She was born in Friona, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for 70 years.

She was a retired nurse in Richland.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rose L. Fusco DeVincentis

Rose L. Fusco DeVincentis, 92, of Richland, died June 16 at Brookdale at Meadow Springs.

She was born in East Rutherford, N.J., and lived four years in Richland.

She was a retired office clerk for a carpet laying business.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sooyun Jung

Sooyun Jung, 92, of Tacoma, died June 14 at Mayflower Nursing Home in Tacoma.

She was born in Busan, South Korea, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.