Death notices for June 15

George E. Higley

George E. Higley, 86, died June 12 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Lenore, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 68 years.

He was a retired iron worker and bricklayer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmie D. Butler

Jimmie Dee Butler, 84, of Kennewick, died June 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Blackfoot, Okla., and lived 60 years in the Tri-City area.

He was a retired policeman for the Port of Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Villafan Alvarez

Maria R. Villafan Alvarez, 77, of Sunnyside, died June 13 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Pajacuaran, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Leo H. Munson

Leo Herbert Munson, 89, of Richland, died June 12 in Grand Island, Neb.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1954.

He was a retired certified health physicist for Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah H. Marcell

Sarah Huihui Marcell, 101, of Kennewick, died June 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and lived in Kennewick for 63 years.

She was a retired secretary for Battelle.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.