Death Notices
Deaths for June 13
Robert E. Baumgartner
Robert Edward Baumgartner, 66, of Benton City, died June 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Benton City resident.
He was a retired union carpenter in construction.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Wilfred D. Montcalm
Wilfred David Montcalm, 85, of Prosser, died June 5 at Prosser Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., and was a longtime Alaska and Prosser resident.
He was a retired truck driver for the Alaska pipeline.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Merle D. Casey
Merle Duane Casey, 85, of Goodyear, Ariz., died June 12 in Goodyear.
He was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and lived in Richland for 23 years.
He was a retired power operator for Westinghouse.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Leo Differding
Leo Differding, 94, of Sunnyside, died June 12 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Fairmont, N.D., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He retired from nuclear plant security.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Michelle M. M. Rodriguez
Michelle Marie McKayla Rodriguez, 23, of Umatilla, Ore., died June 12 in Seattle.
She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities before moving to Oregon.
She worked in security for Amazon.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne W. Leighty
Wayne Warren Leighty, 61, of Richland, died June 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Kitty Hawk, N.C., and lived in Richland for two years.
He served in the Navy and was a retired dry wall finisher.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Steve MacArthur
Steve MacArthur, 60, of Kennewick, died June 6 in Kennewick.
He was born in California and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.
He worked with Geiger counters.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
