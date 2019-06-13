Deaths for June 13

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Robert E. Baumgartner

Robert Edward Baumgartner, 66, of Benton City, died June 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Prosser and was a longtime Benton City resident.

He was a retired union carpenter in construction.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Wilfred D. Montcalm

Wilfred David Montcalm, 85, of Prosser, died June 5 at Prosser Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., and was a longtime Alaska and Prosser resident.

He was a retired truck driver for the Alaska pipeline.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Merle D. Casey

Merle Duane Casey, 85, of Goodyear, Ariz., died June 12 in Goodyear.

He was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and lived in Richland for 23 years.

He was a retired power operator for Westinghouse.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leo Differding

Leo Differding, 94, of Sunnyside, died June 12 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Fairmont, N.D., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He retired from nuclear plant security.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Michelle M. M. Rodriguez

Michelle Marie McKayla Rodriguez, 23, of Umatilla, Ore., died June 12 in Seattle.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities before moving to Oregon.

She worked in security for Amazon.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne W. Leighty

Wayne Warren Leighty, 61, of Richland, died June 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Kitty Hawk, N.C., and lived in Richland for two years.

He served in the Navy and was a retired dry wall finisher.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steve MacArthur

Steve MacArthur, 60, of Kennewick, died June 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in California and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.

He worked with Geiger counters.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.