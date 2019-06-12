Death notices for June 13

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Mary A. Riordon

Mary Angela Riordon, 67, of Kennewick, died June 10 in Kennewick.

She was from Recife, Brazil, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 2009.

She was retired from the Navy Reserve.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Frances C. Rose

Frances C. Rose, 65, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and lived in Prosser for 25 years.

She was a retired teacher at Heights Elementary School in Prosser.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory A. Stewart

Gregory A. Stewart, 63, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Inglewood, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 55 years.

He was a retired millwright/machinist for Boise Cascade.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

June I. Kirklin

June I. Kirklin, 97, of Prosser, died June 10 at Sun Terrace Prosser.

She was born in College Place, Wash., and lived in the Walla Walla area for 50 years and Grandview for 28 years.

She was a retired licensed practical nurse at Walla Walla General Hospital.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher N. Moody

Christopher Nathaniel Moody, 29, of Kennewick, died June 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chehalis, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a Starbucks barista.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Buddie L. Mendenhall

Buddie Lee Mendenhall, 76, of Kennewick, died June 11 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Kooskia, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.

He was a retired owner and operator of a landscaping business.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Harry A. Kohn

Harry Alan Kohn, 89, of Kennewick, died June 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Marvin, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 26 years.

He was a retired maintenance supervisor.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Glen L. Lewis

Glen L. Lewis, 94, of Grandview, died June 12 in Grandview.

He was born in Truscott, Texas, and lived in the Lower Yakima Valley for most of his life.

He was a retired engineer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher D. Gross

Christopher D. Gross, 58, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

He was a lifelong Kennewick resident.

He was a retired glass repairman for Safelite.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David J. Mounce

David Joseph Mounce, 65, of Richland, died June 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sacramento, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

He was a retired janitor in the Richland School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wyman H. Richards

Wyman Harry Richards, 82, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Belle Fourche, S.D., and had lived in the Tri-Cities area for 53 years.

He was a retired auto body repairman at Russ Dean Ford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.