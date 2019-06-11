Death notices for June 12

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Barbara J. Coffin

Barbara Jean Coffin, 82, of Richland, died June 10 in Richland.

She was born in Richland, N.Y., and lived in Richland for 70 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Albertsons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rachel A. McNabb-Cassell

Rachel Anne McNabb-Cassell, 42, of Pasco, died June 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Othello and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Andrea Axelson

Andrea Axelson, 74, of Pasco, died June 8 in Pasco.

She was born in Crookstone, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 41 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Irene R. Howard

Irene Roberta Howard, 74, of Benton City, died June 9 in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in Benton City since 1970.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jon Sundvik

Jon Sundvik, 61, of Kennewick, died June 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a carpenter for Northwest Restoration.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alma L. Endicott

Alma Lou Endicott, 81, of Richland, died June 9 at Richland Rehabilitation.

She was born in Ava, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.

She was the retired owner of Olive Tree RV Park.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul M. Wierman

Paul Manly Wierman, 96, of Kennewick, died June 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired machinist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.