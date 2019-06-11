Death Notices
Death notices for June 12
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Barbara J. Coffin
Barbara Jean Coffin, 82, of Richland, died June 10 in Richland.
She was born in Richland, N.Y., and lived in Richland for 70 years.
She was a retired bookkeeper for Albertsons.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rachel A. McNabb-Cassell
Rachel Anne McNabb-Cassell, 42, of Pasco, died June 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Othello and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Andrea Axelson
Andrea Axelson, 74, of Pasco, died June 8 in Pasco.
She was born in Crookstone, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 41 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Irene R. Howard
Irene Roberta Howard, 74, of Benton City, died June 9 in Richland.
She was born in Spokane and lived in Benton City since 1970.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jon Sundvik
Jon Sundvik, 61, of Kennewick, died June 1 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a carpenter for Northwest Restoration.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alma L. Endicott
Alma Lou Endicott, 81, of Richland, died June 9 at Richland Rehabilitation.
She was born in Ava, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.
She was the retired owner of Olive Tree RV Park.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul M. Wierman
Paul Manly Wierman, 96, of Kennewick, died June 9 in Kennewick.
He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired machinist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments