Death notices for June 11

Linda R. Bailie

Linda Rhea Bailie, 71, of Mesa, died June 8 in Mesa.

She was born in Council, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

She was a farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary C. Pincheira

Mary Cristina Pincheira, 87, died June 5 at home in Richland.

She was born in Mara Elena, Antofagasta, Chile, and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria M. Schelin

Gloria Mae Schelin, 89, of Kennewick, died June 6 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Forsyth, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.

She was a retired escrow officer in the banking industry.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juanita Mendoza Lupercio

Juanita Mendoza Lupercio, 73, of Grandview, died June 9 in Grandview.

She was born in Las Aguitas, Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired general laborer in the agriculture industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

John ‘Des’ Howarth

John “Des” D. Howarth, 95, of Richland, died June 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

He was a retired educator and school administrator.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alma L. Endicott

Alma Lou Endicott, 81, of Richland, died June 9 at Richland Rehabilitation.

She was born in Ava, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.

She was a retired lab technician for Lamb Weston.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Tracey J. Rogers

Tracey Jo Rodgers, 59, of Pasco, died June 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was the operator and owner of a daycare.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Rodney A. Decker

Rodney Allen Decker, 55, of Kennewick, died June 9 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for six years.

He was a retired janitor for Pierce Transit in Tacoma.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Pidilla Hernandez

Jose Pidilla Hernandez, 65, died June 10 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Armeria, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 10 years.

He was a retired orchard foreman for McDougall and Sons.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lloyd L. Livermore

Lloyd Lee Livermore, 91, of Kennewick, died June 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of Kennewick.

He was the retired owner of NAPA Auto Parts in the Tri-Cities.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nikkola Foster

Nikkola Foster, 70, of Richland, died June 7 in Richland.

She was born in Olds, Alberta, and lived in the Tri-City area for 16 years.

She was a retired network administrator for Copper Creek Medical Inc.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy I. Foden

Dorothy Isabelle Foden, 97, of Pasco, died June 9 in Pasco.

She was born in Somerville and lived in the Tri-City area since 1969.

She was a retired antiques dealer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry L. Buchanan

Larry L. Buchanan, 73, of Richland, died June 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerald D. Bjorgo

Jerald D. Bjorgo, 78, of Burbank, died June 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Fergus Falls, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for 56 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark R. Maggio

Mark Robert Maggio, 62, died June 6 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in San Francisco and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.

He was a self-employed horse trainer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.