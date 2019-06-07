Death Notices
Death notices for June 8
Dan H. Martin
Dan Henry Martin, 74, of Burbank, died June 6 in Burbank.
He was born in Hayward, Calif., and lived in Burbank for 45 years.
He was a retired laborer for Laborers Local 348.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence R. Bell
Lawrence Robert Bell, 83, died June 6 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in San Francisco and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.
He was a retired installer for General Telephone.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jessica Ramos
Jessica Ramos, 38, of Basin City, died June 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Terri L. Owens
Terri Lee Owens, 57, of Richland, died June 6 in Kennewick.
She was born in Richland and was a longtime resident of the Tri-City area.
She was a laborer for Boeing.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Gladys L. Holmes
Gladys Laverne Holmes, 74, of Kennewick, died June 6 in Kennewick.
She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident of Kennewick.
She was a retired chef for Kennewick General Hospital, now Trios.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
