Death notices for June 8

Dan H. Martin

Dan Henry Martin, 74, of Burbank, died June 6 in Burbank.

He was born in Hayward, Calif., and lived in Burbank for 45 years.

He was a retired laborer for Laborers Local 348.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence R. Bell

Lawrence Robert Bell, 83, died June 6 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in San Francisco and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.

He was a retired installer for General Telephone.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jessica Ramos

Jessica Ramos, 38, of Basin City, died June 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Terri L. Owens

Terri Lee Owens, 57, of Richland, died June 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and was a longtime resident of the Tri-City area.

She was a laborer for Boeing.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gladys L. Holmes

Gladys Laverne Holmes, 74, of Kennewick, died June 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident of Kennewick.

She was a retired chef for Kennewick General Hospital, now Trios.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.