Death notices for June 6

Donald ‘Don’ E. Baker

Donald “Don” Eugene Baker, 90, of Richland, died June 4 in Richland.

He was born in Canton, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.

He was a retired chemical engineer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maxine M. Stewart

Maxine Mildred Stewart, 86, of Kennewick, died June 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yale, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 60 years.

She was a retired grocery clerk at Mayfair Market.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kay A. Sumpter

Kay Allen Sumpter, 85, of Pasco, died June 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Lyon Mountain, N.Y., and lived in Pasco for 29 years.

He was a retired diesel mechanic for Mehlenbacher Farms.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clayton R. Cameron

Clayton Raymond Cameron, 87, died June 4 at home in Benton City.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 45 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired carpenter.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria G. Esparza

Maria G. Esparza, 88, of Canby, Ore., died June 1 in Canby.

She was born in Yorktown, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident before moving to Canby four years ago.

She was a retired physician’s assistant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald C. Breese

Gerald Conrad Breese, 83, died June 4 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Hollywood, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for three years.

He served in the naval reserve and was a retired producer and editor for the Today Show and the Nightly News.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.