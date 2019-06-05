Death Notices
Death notices for June 6
Donald ‘Don’ E. Baker
Donald “Don” Eugene Baker, 90, of Richland, died June 4 in Richland.
He was born in Canton, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
He was a retired chemical engineer at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine M. Stewart
Maxine Mildred Stewart, 86, of Kennewick, died June 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Yale, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 60 years.
She was a retired grocery clerk at Mayfair Market.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Kay A. Sumpter
Kay Allen Sumpter, 85, of Pasco, died June 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Lyon Mountain, N.Y., and lived in Pasco for 29 years.
He was a retired diesel mechanic for Mehlenbacher Farms.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Clayton R. Cameron
Clayton Raymond Cameron, 87, died June 4 at home in Benton City.
He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 45 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired carpenter.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria G. Esparza
Maria G. Esparza, 88, of Canby, Ore., died June 1 in Canby.
She was born in Yorktown, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident before moving to Canby four years ago.
She was a retired physician’s assistant.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald C. Breese
Gerald Conrad Breese, 83, died June 4 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Hollywood, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for three years.
He served in the naval reserve and was a retired producer and editor for the Today Show and the Nightly News.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
