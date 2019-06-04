Death notices for June 5

Death Notices
Thora H. Stephenson
Thora H. Stephenson, 95, of Mesa, died June 2 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Gillette, Wyo., and lived in Mesa since 1956.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Axiel B. Soto
Axiel Bernabe Soto, 7-month-old son of Veronica Andrade and Antonio Soto Contreras, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Morrow County, Oregon.
He was born in Hermiston, Ore., and was a lifelong Kennewick resident.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy L. Thompson
Patsy L. Thompson, 78, of Pasco, died June 3 in Pasco.
She was born in Lincoln County, Ga., and lived in Pasco for 30 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Laura L. Keeney
Laura L. Keeney, 78, of West Richland, died June 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Monticello, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1988.
She was a librarian in education.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria Asunsion Rodriguez
Maria Asunsion Rodriguez, 77, died June 3 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Cutzamala de Pinzon, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 12 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
