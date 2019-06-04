Death notices for June 5

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Thora H. Stephenson

Thora H. Stephenson, 95, of Mesa, died June 2 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Gillette, Wyo., and lived in Mesa since 1956.

She was a homemaker.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Axiel B. Soto

Axiel Bernabe Soto, 7-month-old son of Veronica Andrade and Antonio Soto Contreras, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Morrow County, Oregon.

He was born in Hermiston, Ore., and was a lifelong Kennewick resident.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Patsy L. Thompson

Patsy L. Thompson, 78, of Pasco, died June 3 in Pasco.

She was born in Lincoln County, Ga., and lived in Pasco for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Laura L. Keeney

Laura L. Keeney, 78, of West Richland, died June 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Monticello, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1988.

She was a librarian in education.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Asunsion Rodriguez

Maria Asunsion Rodriguez, 77, died June 3 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Cutzamala de Pinzon, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 12 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.