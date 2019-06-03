Death notices for June 4

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Richard G. O’Galligan

Richard Gerald O’Galligan, 72, of Richland, died May 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area since 2003.

He was a retired self-employed accountant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Powers

John A. Powers, 68, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in Soap Lake and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.

He was a retired mechanic.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rose L. Sullivan

Rose Lynn Sullivan, 87, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Erwin, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 41 years.

She was a retired teacher for the Pasco School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Russell ‘Russ’ Foster

Russell “Russ” Foster, 91, of Richland, died June 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.

He was a retired heavy equipment operator for L.W. Vail.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.