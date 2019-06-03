Death Notices
Death notices for June 4
Richard G. O’Galligan
Richard Gerald O’Galligan, 72, of Richland, died May 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area since 2003.
He was a retired self-employed accountant.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
John A. Powers
John A. Powers, 68, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Kennewick.
He was born in Soap Lake and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.
He was a retired mechanic.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rose L. Sullivan
Rose Lynn Sullivan, 87, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Kennewick.
She was born in Erwin, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 41 years.
She was a retired teacher for the Pasco School District.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Russell ‘Russ’ Foster
Russell “Russ” Foster, 91, of Richland, died June 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator for L.W. Vail.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
