Death notices for June 1

Glenda L. Martin

Glenda Lou Martin, 79, of Pasco, died May 29 at her home.

She was born in Dayton and lived in the Tri-Cities for 52 years.

She was the retired owner of Magill’s and other restaurants.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.

Alene Williams

Alene Williams, 93, of Kennewick, died May 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 63 years.

She worked as a grocery clerk for Gene and Jules Grocery in Pasco and Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.

Ernestine Wise

Ernestine Wise, 96, of Kennewick, died May 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wishek, N.D., and moved to the Tri-Cities in 1990.

She was a retired food processing plant worker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.

Dennis K. Huth

Dennis Keith Huth, 68, of Grandview, died May 30 in Richland.

He was born in Toppenish and lived most of his life in the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothea E. Ratchford

Dorothea Evelyn Ratchford, 88, of Kennewick, died May 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Sasakwa, Okla. and lived in Kennewick for 70 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.

Terri L. Hayles

Terri Lynn Hayles, 58, of Pasco, died May 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Tillamook, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was secretary/treasurer for Hayles Inc.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.

Randy R. Heffron

Randy Ray Heffron, 59, of Pasco, died May 26 in Pasco.

He was born in Peoria, Ill., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for a few months.

He was a truck driver for an asphalt company.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.

Alberto DeLeon

Alberto DeLeon, 89, of Pasco, died May 30 in Pasco.

He was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas and was a long-time resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired hops ranch manager.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of the arrangements.

Virgilio Azua Cruz

Virgilio Azua Cruz, 80, of Prosser, died May 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, and lived in Prosser for 48 years.

He worked for Twin City Foods for 33 years and retired in 2000.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Jane Sheely

Mary Jane Sheely, 87, of Kennewick, died May 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lima, Ohio, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1968.

She was a retired homemaker and music teacher.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.