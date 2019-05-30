Death notices for May 31

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Larry M. Seaman

Larry Maxwell Seaman, 79, of Kennewick, died May 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Buffalo Lake, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 47 years.

He was a retired homebuilder.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose “LG” L. Garza

Jose “LG” Lorenzo Garza, 49, of Pasco, died May 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a longtime Kennewick resident.

He was a truck driver for Rottinghaus Farms in Pasco.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen L. Stanley

Helen Lucille Stanley, 91, of Pasco, died May 29 in Pasco.

She was born in Shelbyville, Ind., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Harland L. Aldrich

Harland Lee Aldrich, 87, of Pasco, died May 28 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco.

He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2004.

He was a retired cable splicer and lineman for General Telephone of California.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Arlene Williams

Arlene Williams, 93, of Kennewick, died May 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 63 years.

She was a retired grocery clerk for Gene and Jules Grocery in Pasco and Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan L. Chriesman

Susan Lynn Chriesman, 66, of Pasco, died May 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Tokyo, Japan, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 64 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alexis A. Ortega Verdin

Alexis Alan Ortega Verdin, 37, of Burbank, died April 1 in Everett.

He was born in Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 31 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a ship and bridge painter for IMLA.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gladys V. Lucas

Gladys Vivian Lucas, 102, of Richland, died May 27 in Richland.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in Richland for 74 years.

She was a retired secretary to the dean at Columbia Basin College.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas S. Scaglione

Thomas Sylvester Scaglione, 78, of Kennewick, died May 25 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Jackson, N.Y., and lived in Kennewick for 23 years.

He was a retired electrician for the naval shipyard in Bremerton.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.