Death Notices
Death notices for May 30
Joyce M. Best
Joyce M. Best, 94, of Kennewick, died May 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in Cottle County, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for 53 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Connie S. Lair
Connie Sharon Lair, 67, of Kennewick, died May 10 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Kennewick resident.
She was a retired tube inspector for production at Sandvik Special Metals.
Simple Cremation of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Sobotka
Dorothy Sobotka, 93, of Richland, died May 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in Seward, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.
She was a retired registered nurse for Hanford Environmental Health Foundation.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis K. Reyes
Phyllis K. Reyes, 53, of Mabton, died May 24 in Mabton.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Lower Valley resident.
She was a home health care provider.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
John M. Steel
John M. Steel, 52, of Kennewick, died April 28 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was a mechanic.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard V. Anderson
Richard Van Tassel Anderson, 76, of Richland, died May 22 in Kennewick.
He was born in Connecticut and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
He was a retired bartender.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
