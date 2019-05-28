Death notices for May 29

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Marion ‘Bill’ Hitt II

Marion “Bill” Billy Hitt II, 66, of Richland, died May 25 in Richland.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1989.

He was a caregiver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory D. Tiegs

Gregory Dale Tiegs, 63, of Kennewick, died May 21 in Yakima.

He was born in Nampa, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

He was an agriculture business owner.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James Strassburger

James Strassburger, 82, of Richland, died May 26 in Richland.

He was born in Sheboygan, Wisc., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

He retired from civil service at Fort Lewis.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan E. Wendt

Susan Elizabeth Wendt, 66, died May 24 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Indian Lake, N.Y., and lived in Kennewick for six years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Glenda F. Averett

Glenda Faye Averett, 72, died May 26 at home in Richland.

She was born in Abilene, Texas, and lived four years in Richland.

She was a retired customer service representative.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack A. Moran

Jack A. Moran, 99, of Sunnyside, died May 25 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Kansas City, Kan., and was a longtime Valley resident.

He was a retired truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Chawna M. Purdy

Chawna Marie Purdy, 49, died May 28 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick, and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

She was a caregiver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Laroy R. Tollbom

Laroy R. Tollbom, 82, of Richland, died May 23 at Brookdale Senior Living in Richland.

He was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1970.

He was a retired electrical engineer for Westinghouse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jon Roberts

Jon Roberts, 74, died May 24 at home in Connell.

He was born in Everett, and lived in Connell for nine years.

He was a retired delivery supervisor for Judd & Black Appliance.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Bobbie Clark

Bobbie Clark, 89, of Valencia, Calif., died May 24 in Valencia.

She was born in Altus, Okla., and lived in Kennewick from 1948 until 2018, when she moved to Valencia.

She was a retired real estate agent.

Alpha Society, Burbank, Calif., is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley A. Sanders-Cano

Shirley A. Sanders-Cano, 56, of Kennewick, died May 26 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Poplar Bluff, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1990.

She was a retired bartender for the Shamrock in Pasco.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.