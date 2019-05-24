Death Notices
Death notices for May 25
Pat Cadby
Pat Cadby, 98, of Kennewick, died May 23 in Kennewick.
He was born in Butler, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.
He retired from work in communications for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy L. Collins
Nancy L. Collins, 60, of Richland, died May 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Troy, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
She worked in technology.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy A. Tolliver
Dorothy Alma Tolliver, 86, died May 24 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Grandview, and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1945.
She was a retired restaurant worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Russell D. Fearing
Russell Dennis Fearing, 75, died May 23 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Redding, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 73 years.
He was a retired welder.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
