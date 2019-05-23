Death Notices
Death notices for May 24
Susan M. Elzea
Susan Mary Elzea, 75, of Kennewick, died May 22 at A Part of Our Family Adult Family Home in Kennewick.
She was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
She was the retired owner and operator of a retail book store.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Loretta Allison
Loretta Allison, 86, of Kennewick, died May 22 at Three Rivers Place Assisted Living in Kennewick.
She was born in Spencerville, Okla., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
She was a homemaker.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Keith P. Howard
Keith P. Howard, 60, of Kennewick, died May 15 in Kennewick.
He was born in Glasgow, Mont., and lived four years in Kennewick.
He was a nurse for Providence Hospital.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffery S. Almond
Jeffrey Scott Almond, 53, of Kennewick, died May 21 in Kennewick.
He was born in Huron, S.D., and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a drug and alcohol counselor.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin O. Bendel
Marvin Owen Bendel, 59, of Kennewick, died May 23 in Kennewick.
He was born in Moscow, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 49 years.
He was a retired manager in the meat department at Fred Meyer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
