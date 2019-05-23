Death notices for May 24

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Susan M. Elzea

Susan Mary Elzea, 75, of Kennewick, died May 22 at A Part of Our Family Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

She was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was the retired owner and operator of a retail book store.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Loretta Allison

Loretta Allison, 86, of Kennewick, died May 22 at Three Rivers Place Assisted Living in Kennewick.

She was born in Spencerville, Okla., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

She was a homemaker.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith P. Howard

Keith P. Howard, 60, of Kennewick, died May 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Glasgow, Mont., and lived four years in Kennewick.

He was a nurse for Providence Hospital.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffery S. Almond

Jeffrey Scott Almond, 53, of Kennewick, died May 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Huron, S.D., and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a drug and alcohol counselor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin O. Bendel

Marvin Owen Bendel, 59, of Kennewick, died May 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Moscow, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 49 years.

He was a retired manager in the meat department at Fred Meyer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.