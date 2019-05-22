Death notices for May 23

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Earl C. Cazier

Earl Callis Cazier, 93, of Pasco, died May 18 in Kennewick.

He was born in Wilford, Idaho, and lived in the Pasco area for 53 years.

He was a retired farm unit manager for Agri-Northwest.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ida K. Lynch

Ida Kathleen Lynch, of Kennewick, died May 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ottawa, Kan., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired administrative clerk.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia S. Faris

Patricia Susan Faris, 73, of Kennewick, died May 20 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-City area since 1979.

She was a retired manager for Bank of America.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Darrel E. Cook

Darrel E. Cook, 91, of Sunnyside, died May 21 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Smith Center, Kan., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a postal worker and a real estate agent.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

William D. Holmes

William David Holmes, 75, of Kennewick, died May 19 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.

He retired from the U.S. Navy and as a conductor for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Audrey E. Holbrook

Audrey Eileen Holbrook, 31, of Bow, Wash., died May 8 in Bow.

She was born in Kearney, Neb., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.

She was a caregiver.

Tulip Cremation, Seattle, is in charge of arrangements.

James A. Moody

James Allen Moody, 78, of Kennewick, died May 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasadena, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

He was a retired union sheet metal worker for Local #104.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin E. Klundt

Marvin Edward Klundt, 86, of Richland, died May 21 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired chemical operator at Hanford.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley R. Lord

Shirley Ruth Lord, 83, of Spokane Valley, died May 18 in Spokane.

She was born in Stewart County, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 43 years before moving to Spokane 10 years ago.

She was a retired newspaper carrier in Eltopia.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph R. Marple Jr.

Joseph Robert Marple Jr., 87, of Grandview, died May 21 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Lincoln, Neb., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired grape farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Thelma R. Shephard-Meier

Thelma Rose Shephard-Meier, 100, of Pasco, died May 22 at Royal Columbian Retirement Inn in Kennewick.

She was born in Rosa and lived in Pasco since 1961.

She was a retired nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.