Death notices for May 22

Doris E. Graner

Doris Eileen Graner, 81, of Kennewick, died May 18 at Royal Columbian Retirement Inn in Kennewick.

She was born in Centralia and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 64 years.

She was a retired ski school director at Spout Springs ski area in Weston, Ore.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James Hansen

James Hansen, 50, died May 19 at home in Richland.

He was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 10 years.

He was a senior CERCLA adviser for the Department of Energy.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Miriam I. Richmond

Miriam I. Richmond, 93, died May 20 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Winthrop and lived in Pasco for 62 years.

She was a retired school bus driver for the Pasco School District.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald K. Allen

Donald K. Allen, 78, of Richland, died May 17 in Richland.

He was born in Berryville, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1944.

He was a retired merchandise representative for Kraft/Nabisco.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela L. Thurman

Pamela Lynn Thurman, 57, of Benton City, died May 6 in Kauai, Hawaii.

She was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 45 years.

She was a retired vice president of Commercial Lines Division at Conover Insurance.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Cheryl Davidson

Cheryl Davidson, 78, of Kennewick, died May 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wenatchee and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Alan Seaberg

Alan Seaberg, 74, of Kennewick, died May 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Kennewick for 70 years.

He was a retired electrician for Con-Agra.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.