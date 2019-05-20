Death notices for May 21

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Merrill D. Anderson

Merrill Don Anderson, 71, of Kennewick, died May 16 in Richland.

He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 60 years.

He was a retired sales manager for Snyder’s Bakery.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary K. Sem

Gary Keith Sem, 89, of Kennewick, died May 16 at Serenity Cove Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.

He was a retired pharmaceutical representative.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sue F. Aldrich

Sue Frances Aldrich, 87, of Pasco, died May 16 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Parsons, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2004.

She was a retired special education teacher in the Yucaipa California school district.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Buechler

Donna Buechler, 82, of Pasco, died May 18 in Pasco.

She was born in Billings, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2001.

She was a retired accountant for Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Virgil ‘Jim’ Barnett

Virgil “Jim” James Barnett, 71, of West Richland, died May 17 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Muskogee, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for seven years.

He was a retired U.S. Army serviceman.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Anastasiya M. Balyk

Anastasiya Mikhailovna Balyk, 88, of Richland, died May 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Kachyn, Volyns’ka Oblast, Ukraine, and lived in the Tri-City area for 22 years.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia ‘Pat’ Meyers

Patricia “Pat R. Myers, 82, of Sunnyside, died May 19 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Burlington and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

James G. Patton III

James George Patton III, 51, of Pasco, died May 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in New Mexico before moving to the Tri-City area nine months ago.

He was a jeweler.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia L. Cockrum

Patricia L. Cockrum, 77, of Kennewick, died May 18 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived four years in the Tri-City area.

She was a retired elementary school teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert C. Dupuy

Robert Charles Dupuy, 73, of Pasco, died May 18 in Richland.

He was born in Inglewood, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 42 years.

He was a retired computer technician for Wondrack Oil.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Parton

Barbara Ann Parton, 87, of Mesa, died May 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Wapato and lived in North Franklin County since 1960.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Karen A. Moise

Karen Arlee Moise, 72, of Richland, died May 18 at Bonaventure of Tri-Cities in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in Richland for six years.

She retired from work in a call center for the banking industry.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth D. Saari

Ruth Desiree Saari, 89, of Kennewick, died May 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Berlin, Germany, and lived in Kennewick for one month.

She was a retired newspaper journalist in Aberdeen.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.