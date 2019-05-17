Death notices for May 18

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Roma L. Blalock

Roma Lucille Blalock, 88, of Vancouver, Wash., died May 13 in Vancouver.

She was born in Martinez, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.

She was a kitchen operator for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy J. Scott-Proctor

Nancy June Scott-Proctor, 74, of Mabton, died May 16 in Richland.

She was born in Prosser and lived all her life in the Lower Yakima Valley.

She was an analyst at Hanford.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

David E. Sturtevant

David Elwin Sturtevant, 87, of Pasco, died May 9 in Richland.

He was born in Redlands, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

He was a farmer.

The Neptune Society is in charge of arrangements.

John L. Wunderlich

John Lawrence Wunderlich, 79, of Richland, died May 16 at the Caring Hands Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

He was born in Bovill, Idaho, and had lived in Richland since 1976.

He was an electrician for Energy Northwest.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory C. Bunger

Gregory Charles Bunger, 67, of Pasco, died May 16 in Richland.

He was born in Tillamook, Ore., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was a home builder.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Francisco Torres Jr.

Francisco Torres Jr., 88, of Grandview, died May 17 in Grandview.

He was born in Mission, Texas, and lived two months in Grandview after having lived most of his life in San Antonio, Texas.

He was a retired business owner and barber.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel F. Rogers III

Daniel F. Rogers III, 45, of Eltopia, died May 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.