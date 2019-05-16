Death notices for May 17

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

James L. Colbert

James L. Colbert, 59, of Pasco, died May 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Toppenish and lived in Pasco for 45 years.

He was a artist.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald T. Merrill

Gerald Todd Merrill, 52, of Eltopia, died May 15 in Eltopia.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-City area for 46 years.

He was a farmer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Cathy Smith

Cathy Smith, 54, of Pasco, died May 11 in Richland.

She was born in Oceanside, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 24 years.

She retired from work in retail sales.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur Wood

Arthur Wood, 71, of Richland, died May 15 in Richland.

He was born in Waynesboro, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1981.

He was a retired nuclear engineer for Energy Northwest.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth L. Wilson

Kenneth L. Wilson, 63, of Pasco, died May 15 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

He was born in Camp Pendleton, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 62 years.

He was a retired procurement specialist for Energy Northwest at Hanford.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Philip L. Holland

Philip Lee Holland, 87, of Richland, died May 15 in Richland.

He was born in Olympia and lived in the Tri-City area since 1959.

He was a retired instrument technician at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Van Liew

Robert Lester Van Liew, 89, of Pasco, died May 15 in Pasco.

He was born in Tahlequah, Okla., and lived in Pasco for 59 years.

He was a retired middle school teacher for Pasco schools.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.