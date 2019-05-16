Death Notices
Death notices for May 17
Five things to do when a loved one dies
James L. Colbert
James L. Colbert, 59, of Pasco, died May 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Toppenish and lived in Pasco for 45 years.
He was a artist.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald T. Merrill
Gerald Todd Merrill, 52, of Eltopia, died May 15 in Eltopia.
He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-City area for 46 years.
He was a farmer.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Cathy Smith
Cathy Smith, 54, of Pasco, died May 11 in Richland.
She was born in Oceanside, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 24 years.
She retired from work in retail sales.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Wood
Arthur Wood, 71, of Richland, died May 15 in Richland.
He was born in Waynesboro, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1981.
He was a retired nuclear engineer for Energy Northwest.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth L. Wilson
Kenneth L. Wilson, 63, of Pasco, died May 15 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was born in Camp Pendleton, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 62 years.
He was a retired procurement specialist for Energy Northwest at Hanford.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Philip L. Holland
Philip Lee Holland, 87, of Richland, died May 15 in Richland.
He was born in Olympia and lived in the Tri-City area since 1959.
He was a retired instrument technician at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Van Liew
Robert Lester Van Liew, 89, of Pasco, died May 15 in Pasco.
He was born in Tahlequah, Okla., and lived in Pasco for 59 years.
He was a retired middle school teacher for Pasco schools.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments