Death notices for May 16

Neil D. Reeve

Neil Dale Reeve, 91, died May 14 at home in Othello.

He was born in Kahlotus and lived many years in the Tri-City area.

He was a plumber in construction.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon L. Quinn

Sharon LaVita Quinn, 68, of Kennewick, died May 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Payette, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jim N. Ainslie

Jim Neilon Ainslie, 64, of Richland, died May 10 in Richland.

He was born in Ithaca, N. Y., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

He was a retired school bus driver for the Pasco School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Stewart A. Cowan

Stewart Allan Cowan, 28, of Kennewick, died May 15 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Athens, Texas, and lived in Georgia before moving to Kennewick one year ago.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald P. Hall

Ronald Prince Hall, 64, of Richland, died May 14 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.

He was a stationary operator engineer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lynett J. Struthers

Lynett Jean Struthers, 72, died May 12 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Sand Point, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 58 years.

She was a retired lab technician for Northwest Agricultural Consultants.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Guzman Castro

Maria Guzman Castro, 62, of Covington, Wash., died May 13 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years before moving to Covington two years ago..

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.