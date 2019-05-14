Death notices for May 14

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Valerie J. Nelson

Valerie Jane Nelson, 89, of Richland, died May 12 in Richland.

She was born in Salt Lake City and lived in the Tri-City area since 1958.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Adalynn M. J. Gaddis

Adalynn Marie Joan Gaddis, 5-year-old daughter of Shasta Monoian and Jesse Gaddis of Kennewick, died May 8 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

She was born in Richland and a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

She was a kindergarten student at Eastgate Elementary School in Kennewick.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene G. McIntire

Eugene Gene McIntire, 87, of Pasco, died May 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Clarkston and lived in the Pasco for 85 years.

He was a retired sales clerk for Columbia Grain in Pasco.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel E. Melior

Daniel E. Melior, 55, of Kennewick, died May 12 in Seattle.

He was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 28 years.

He was a mortgage broker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Inez Cargo

Mary Inez Cargo, 47, of Pasco, died May 12 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Pasco resident.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Luke F. Pink

Luke Francis Pink, 67, of Kennewick, died May 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Darlington, Wis., and lived in Kennewick for 62 years.

He was a retired department manager for Farmer’s Exchange in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Willie Mackey

Willie Mackey, 68, of Pasco, died May 12 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle.

He was born in Terrell, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 60 years.

He was a retired from the city of Pasco and was a karaoke host.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence ‘Larry’ A. Richards

Lawrence “Larry” Alfred Richards, 87, of Richland, died May 13 in Richland.

He was born in Burns, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1954.

He was a retired machinist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Thelma A. Lemon

Thelma Ann Lemon, 87, of Kennewick, died May 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Denver and lived in the Tri-City area since 1945.

She was a retired secretary at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.