Death notices for May 14

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Lucas P. Sullivan

Lucas Patrick Sullivan, 31, of Mesa, died May 9 in Mesa.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Mesa resident.

He was a self-employed salesman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

V. Maxine Bumgarner

V. Maxine Bumgarner, 95, of Kennewick, died May 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hennepin, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 63 years.

She was a retired paraeducator for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cites Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert A. Carter

Robert Alan Carter, 70, died May 12 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Richmond, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.

He served in the Navy and was a quality assurance manager at Hanford.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard ‘Dick’ Downard

Richard “Dick” Downard, 82, of Richland, died May 9 in Richland.

He was born in Burlington, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1978.

He was a retired electrician at Westinghouse Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John R. Cook

John Robert Cook, 51, of Richland, died May 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in the District of Columbia and lived in the Tri-City area since 1982.

He was a engineer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Loyd J. Petty Jr.

Loyd Joseph Petty Jr., 66, of Pasco, died May 9 in Pasco.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired supervisor at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Chauncy R. Kuykendall

Chauncy R. Kuykendall, 33, of Liberty Lake, died May 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.

He was a sales representative for Pearson Educational Supplies.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Merle E. Montgomery

Merle E. Montgomery, 93, of Kennewick, died May 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Brainerd, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 61 years.

He was a retired car inspector/repairman for Northern Pacific Railroad.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lori L. Farley

Lori L. Farley, 58, of Kennewick, died May 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Quincy and lived in the Tri-City area since 2004.

She was a medical biller for Trios Health in Kennewick.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Janice M. Spears

Janice Marlene Spears, 82, of Richland, died May 12 in Richland.

She was born in Evansville, Ind., and lived in the Tri-City area for 13 years.

She retired from the culinary union in Las Vegas.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.