Death Notices
Deaths for May 12
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Gretchen Elizabeth Stricker
Gretchen Elizabeth Stricker, 87, of Kennewick, died on May 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Walla Walla and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.
She worked as a homemaker.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Esther “Essie” Pudwill Williamson
Esther Pudwill Williamson, 70, of Euless, Texas, died on April 25 at Legacy Retirement Center in Euless, Texas.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in Pasco for about 19 years.
She was a retired civilian worker at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas.
UT Southwestern, in Dallas, Texas, is in charge arrangements.
Comments