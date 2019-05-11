Deaths for May 12

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Gretchen Elizabeth Stricker

Gretchen Elizabeth Stricker, 87, of Kennewick, died on May 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.

She worked as a homemaker.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Esther “Essie” Pudwill Williamson

Esther Pudwill Williamson, 70, of Euless, Texas, died on April 25 at Legacy Retirement Center in Euless, Texas.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in Pasco for about 19 years.

She was a retired civilian worker at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas.

UT Southwestern, in Dallas, Texas, is in charge arrangements.



