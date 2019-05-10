Death Notices
Death notices for May 11
Denise Pulliam Gonzales
Denise Pulliam Gonzales, 57, of Kennewick, died May 8 at Parkview Estates in Kennewick.
She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.
She retired from Battelle.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary C. Morgan
Mary C. Morgan, 69, of Kennewick, died May 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area for 12 years.
She was a retired manager for USA Gasoline.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Justin R. Ramirez
Justin R. Ramirez, 42, of Osan, Seoul, Korea, died April 28 in Pyeongtaek, Korea.
He was born in Kennewick and lived many years in the Tri-City area before moving to Korea 15 years ago.
He was a military contractor at Camp Humphreys Base in Korea.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
E. Anita ‘Susie’ Berk Doncaster
E. Anita “Susie” Berk Boncaster, 78, of Yakima, died May 9 in Yakima.
She was born in Sunnyside, and was a longtime Sunnyside and Yakima resident.
She was a retired teacher.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Andrea M. Nunez
Andrea Maria Nunez, 20, of Kennewick, died May 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco, and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Joanne L. Roberts
Joanne L. Roberts, 76, of Kennewick, died May 9 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Seattle, and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Sitko
Michael Sitko, 74, of Grandview, died May 9 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Colfax, and lived in Grandview for 26 years.
He was a diesel mechanic in the construction industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
