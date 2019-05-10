Death notices for May 11

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Denise Pulliam Gonzales

Denise Pulliam Gonzales, 57, of Kennewick, died May 8 at Parkview Estates in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

She retired from Battelle.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary C. Morgan

Mary C. Morgan, 69, of Kennewick, died May 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area for 12 years.

She was a retired manager for USA Gasoline.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Justin R. Ramirez

Justin R. Ramirez, 42, of Osan, Seoul, Korea, died April 28 in Pyeongtaek, Korea.

He was born in Kennewick and lived many years in the Tri-City area before moving to Korea 15 years ago.

He was a military contractor at Camp Humphreys Base in Korea.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

E. Anita ‘Susie’ Berk Doncaster

E. Anita “Susie” Berk Boncaster, 78, of Yakima, died May 9 in Yakima.

She was born in Sunnyside, and was a longtime Sunnyside and Yakima resident.

She was a retired teacher.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Andrea M. Nunez

Andrea Maria Nunez, 20, of Kennewick, died May 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco, and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Joanne L. Roberts

Joanne L. Roberts, 76, of Kennewick, died May 9 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle, and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Sitko

Michael Sitko, 74, of Grandview, died May 9 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Colfax, and lived in Grandview for 26 years.

He was a diesel mechanic in the construction industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.