Death notices for May 10

James A. Nelson
James Alan Nelson, 72, of Pasco, died May 5 in Pasco.
He was born in Puyallup, and lived in Pasco for 66 years.
He was the retired owner of Nelson Well Driller Inc.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Olga L. Alvarez
Olga Ligia Alvarez, 61, died May 7 at home in Richland.
She was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and lived in the Tri-City area for a few years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
