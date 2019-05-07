Death notices for May 8

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Harley A. Trapp

Harley A. Trapp, 80, of Kennewick, died May 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Red Bluff, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 66 years.

He was a retired electrician for the city of Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin B. Merry

Benjamin Bryan Merry, 33, of Sunnyside, died May 4 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived many years in Sunnyside.

He was a Safeway store manager.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Simon A. Ezekiel

Simon Abure Ezekiel, 74, of Pasco, died May 5 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Yei, South Sudan, and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

He was a retired fish processing laborer.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leopold B. Smigelski

Leopold Boleslaw Smigelski, 76, of Kennewick, died May 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Waterberry, Conn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1984.

He was a retired instructional designer for the Department of Energy at Hanford.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette Cimeron Reed

Jeanette Cimeron Reed, 79, of Pasco, died May 6 at Avalon Health Care in Pasco.

She was born in Wichita, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for eight months.

She was a retired school teacher and administrative assistant.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Grace R. Halverson

Grace Rebecca Halverson, 89, of Richland, died May 5 in Richland.

She was born in Arcadia, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 28 years.

She was a retired office administrator for Child Protective Services L.A. County.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Wiser Petersen

Janet Wiser Petersen, 85, of Richland, died May 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Lewiston, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 17 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leon F. Jensen

Leon Fred Jensen, 86, of Pasco, died May 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in Pasco for 10 years.

He was a retired machinist.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shannon E. McDonagh

Shannon Eugene McDonagh, 68, died May 6 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Sutton, W.Va., and lived in Kennewick since 2017.

He was a retired merchant marine and musician.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.