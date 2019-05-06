Death notices for May 7

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Hanh Thi Tran

Hanh Thi Tran, 92, of Richland, died May 3 in Richland.

She was born in Ha Noi, Vietnam, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1998.

She was a retired physician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley J. Burkhead

Shirley Jean Burkhead, 82, of Kennewick, died May 4 in Kennewick.

She was born Unalaska, Alaska, and lived in Kennewick for 39 years.

She was a retired medical technician for Dr. Fischer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel R. Peterson

Daniel R. Peterson, 69, of Sunnyside, died May 1 in Sunnyside.

He was born in St. Paul, Minn., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired attorney.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Delores L. Ilstrup

Delores L. Ilstrup, 84, of Eltopia, died May 3 in Eltopia.

She was born in Franklin, Minn., and lived in Eltopia for 22 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda L. Lehmann

Linda Lee Lehmann, 71, of Kennewick, died May 3 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation in Pasco.

She was born in Winchester, Conn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 37 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Goldie M. Sample

Goldie Mae Sample, 91, died May 4 at home at Sun Terrace in Prosser.

She was born in St. Albans, W.Va., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

She was a homemaker.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Merlin R. Brown

Merlin Robert Brown, 88, of Prosser, died May 3 at Prosser Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Thermopolis, Wyo., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

He was a retired maintenance superintendent for Benton County Road Department.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Luis J. Alcala

Luis J. Alcala, 84, of Granger, died May 4 in Granger.

He was born in Sterling, Colo., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired supervisor for Del Monte Cannery.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Dale Walden

Dale Walden, 75, of Kennewick, died May 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Fort Myers, Fla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.