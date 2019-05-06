Death Notices
Death notices for May 7
Hanh Thi Tran
Hanh Thi Tran, 92, of Richland, died May 3 in Richland.
She was born in Ha Noi, Vietnam, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1998.
She was a retired physician.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley J. Burkhead
Shirley Jean Burkhead, 82, of Kennewick, died May 4 in Kennewick.
She was born Unalaska, Alaska, and lived in Kennewick for 39 years.
She was a retired medical technician for Dr. Fischer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel R. Peterson
Daniel R. Peterson, 69, of Sunnyside, died May 1 in Sunnyside.
He was born in St. Paul, Minn., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired attorney.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Delores L. Ilstrup
Delores L. Ilstrup, 84, of Eltopia, died May 3 in Eltopia.
She was born in Franklin, Minn., and lived in Eltopia for 22 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda L. Lehmann
Linda Lee Lehmann, 71, of Kennewick, died May 3 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation in Pasco.
She was born in Winchester, Conn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 37 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Goldie M. Sample
Goldie Mae Sample, 91, died May 4 at home at Sun Terrace in Prosser.
She was born in St. Albans, W.Va., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
She was a homemaker.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Merlin R. Brown
Merlin Robert Brown, 88, of Prosser, died May 3 at Prosser Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Thermopolis, Wyo., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
He was a retired maintenance superintendent for Benton County Road Department.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Luis J. Alcala
Luis J. Alcala, 84, of Granger, died May 4 in Granger.
He was born in Sterling, Colo., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired supervisor for Del Monte Cannery.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Walden
Dale Walden, 75, of Kennewick, died May 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Fort Myers, Fla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.
She was a retired bookkeeper.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
