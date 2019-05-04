Death Notices
Death Notices for May 5
Janell Lorraine Wilz
Janell Lorraine Wilz, 63, of Richland, died May 3 in Richland.
Wilz was born in in Alliance, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1969.
She was the owner of Solarium Tanning Salon.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Diane Marie Taylor
Diane Marie Taylor, 87, of Pasco, died May 4 in Pasco.
Taylor was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gayla Lou Swinney
Gayla Lou Swinney, 68, of Kennewick, died May 3, in Kennewick.
Swinney was born in Junction City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.
She was a retired preschool teacher.
Muller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Shelby D. Rice
Shelby D. Rice, 70, of Kennewick, died May 1 in Seattle.
Rice was born in Olympia and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.
He was a retired power operator at Hanford.
Muller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
