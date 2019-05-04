Death Notices for May 5

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Janell Lorraine Wilz

Janell Lorraine Wilz, 63, of Richland, died May 3 in Richland.

Wilz was born in in Alliance, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1969.

She was the owner of Solarium Tanning Salon.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Diane Marie Taylor

Diane Marie Taylor, 87, of Pasco, died May 4 in Pasco.

Taylor was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gayla Lou Swinney

Gayla Lou Swinney, 68, of Kennewick, died May 3, in Kennewick.

Swinney was born in Junction City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

She was a retired preschool teacher.

Muller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shelby D. Rice

Shelby D. Rice, 70, of Kennewick, died May 1 in Seattle.

Rice was born in Olympia and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

He was a retired power operator at Hanford.

Muller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.