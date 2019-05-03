Death Notices
Death notices for May 4
Cathy S. Schroeder
Cathy Sue Schroeder, 64, died April 19 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Heliodoro Banda
Heliodoro Banda, 78, of Kennewick, died May 2 in Richland.
He was born in Harlingen, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 57 years.
He was a retired fabricator for Sandvik Special Metals.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gilbert L. Wright
Gilbert Lee Wright, 77, of Kennewick, died May 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Helena, Mont., and lived in Missoula until moving to Kennewick one year ago.
He was a retired sales manager.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
