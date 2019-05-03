Death notices for May 4

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Cathy S. Schroeder

Cathy Sue Schroeder, 64, died April 19 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Heliodoro Banda

Heliodoro Banda, 78, of Kennewick, died May 2 in Richland.

He was born in Harlingen, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 57 years.

He was a retired fabricator for Sandvik Special Metals.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gilbert L. Wright

Gilbert Lee Wright, 77, of Kennewick, died May 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Helena, Mont., and lived in Missoula until moving to Kennewick one year ago.

He was a retired sales manager.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.