Death notices for May 2

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Roger Johnson

Roger Johnson, 81, of Richland, died April 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Omaha, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1959.

He retired from work in the nuclear industry in materials science.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey L. Howard

Jeffrey Lee Howard, 58, of Kennewick, died April 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lebanon, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 28 years.

He was a retired owner and auto mechanic for Advanced Automotive.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David W. Halls

David Wayne Halls, 46, died April 27 at home in Yakima.

He was born in Bremerton and lived in Yakima for 45 years.

He was a laborer for SunRipe Produce.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Antonio V. Castillo Sr.

Antonio V. Castillo Sr., 73, of Outlook, died April 30 in Outlook.

He was born in McAllen, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired shipping and receiving foreman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.