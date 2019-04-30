Death notices for May 1

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Keith D. Bonser

Keith Douglas Bonser, 67, died April 29 at home in West Richland.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

He was a retired quality assurance engineer at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Penny Miller

Penny Miller, 61, of Kennewick, died April 25 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Garrison, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for nine years.

She was a retired home health caregiver for Valley Residential Services in Walla Walla.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Hodges

Betty Jean Hodges, 76, of Kennewick, died April 29 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Oklahoma and lived in the Tri-City area since 1979.

She was a retired librarian for Washington Public Power Supply System/Energy Northwest at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ritchie D. Hauntz

Ritchie Dean Hauntz, 68, of Kennewick, died April 28 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City-area resident.

He was a retired welder and fabricator.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Nealey

Mary Elizabeth Nealey, 64, of Kennewick, died April 30 at Rosetta-Hoxie Assisted Living in Richland.

She was born in Fond Du Lac, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1982.

She was a retired secretary for Adams Enterprises (McDonald’s).

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.