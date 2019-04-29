Death notices for April 30

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Donald T. Cole

Donald T. Cole, 93, of Pasco, died April 26 in Pasco.

He was born in Bergman, Ark., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired newspaper writer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan L. Renz

Susan L. Renz, 60, died April 26 at home in Benton City.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a electrical designer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Debbie C. Sperline

Debbie Christina Sperline, 64, of Kennewick, died April 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Brewster and lived in the Tri-City area for 55 years.

She was a administrative secretary.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roma M. Vayspapir

Roma Mark Vayspapir, 89, of Kennewick, died April 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Polotsk, Belarus, and lived in Kennewick for seven years.

He was a retired double bass player for the St. Petersburg Orchestra in Russia and the Spokane Symphony.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Martha ‘Marty’ Lacy

Martha “Marty” L. Lacy, 56, of Benton City, died April 26 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in California and lived in the Tri-City area since 1972.

She was a paraeducator for the Richland School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joan C. Perham

Joan Christine Perham, 82, of Pasco, died April 26 in Pasco.

She was born in Emerson, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1963.

She was a retired bookkeeper for West Pasco Water.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David A. Sittman

David Austin Sittman, 77, of Kennewick, died April 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Maywood, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 43 years.

He was a retired journeyman electrician at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.