Death notices for April 24

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Yvonne A. Wilde

Yvonne A. Wilde, 94, of Kennewick, died April 22 at Fieldstone Memory Care.

She was born in Baltimore, Md., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1943.

She was a retired special education teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John N. Stewart

John Nicholas Stewart, 88, of Kennewick, died April 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

He was a retired shift foreman at Chevron.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher L. McCarte

Christopher Lee McCarte, 34, of Richland, died April 21 in Richland.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmie D. Morris Jr.

Jimmie Dean Morris Jr., 50, of Richland, died April 19 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 34 years.

He was a truck driver for Preferred Freezer Services.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Van Tuyl

Dorothy Van Tuyl, 92, of Richland, died April 21 in Richland.

She was born in Bridgeport, Conn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1949.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Russell ‘Russ’ Lindstrand

Russell “Russ” William Lindstrand, 94, of Sunnyside, died April 21 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Grass Range, Mont., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired jewelry store owner and operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jenelle R. Oxford

Jenelle Renee Oxford, 43, of Kennewick, died April 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Rochester, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1978.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Christina L. Morris

Christina Louise Morris, 72, of Richland, died April 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.