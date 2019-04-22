Death notices for April 23

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Robert McAdam

Robert McAdam, 74, of Yakima, died April 17 in Yakima.

He was born in Bronxville, N.Y., and lived in Yakima for 30 years.

He was a retired purchasing manager for Coca Cola Bottling Co. in Yakima.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Lanny L. Lautenslager

Lanny L. Lautenslager, 76, of Washtucna, died April 19 in Washtucna.

He was born in St. John and lived in Wastucna for 44 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Kittie Ranson

Kittie Ranson, 46, of Pasco, died April 17 in Richland.

She was born in Blokzijl, Netherlands, and lived in Toole, Utah, before moving to Pasco two weeks ago.

She was a retired systems analyst for Louisiana State University.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Findley

Mary Findley, 88, of Kennewick, died April 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Umatilla, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 18 years.

She was a retired paraeducator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel G. Alvarez

Daniel G. Alvarez, 64, of Pasco, died April 18 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.

He was a farm laborer.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria N. Leija

Maria N. Leija, 92, of Sunnyside, died April 21 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Mercedes, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired fruit warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Rito Pasillas Montes

Rito Pasillas Montes, 92, of Pasco, died April 17 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for eight years.

He was a retired farm worker.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Annabell Portch

Annabell Portch, 89, of Moses Lake, died April 19 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Lincoln, Wash., and lived in Moses Lake for many years before moving to Kennewick two months ago.

She was the retired owner of Pets Unlimited in Moses Lake.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frances Donohoe White

Frances Donohoe White, 99, of Richland, died April 16 in Richland.

She was born in Realitos, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1946.

She was a secretary for Northwest United Protestant Church.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David H. Starke

David Henry Starke, 76, of Kennewick, died April 18 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

He was a retired ironworker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Phillip G. Hastings

Phillip Glen Hastings, 77, of Richland, died April 21 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Kearney, Neb., and lived in Richland for 77 years.

He was a flagger in the U.S. Navy.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald W. Aunspaugh

Donald Wayne Aunspaugh, 82, of Richland, died April 19 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

He was born in Ettowah, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.

He was a retired business administrator for Boeing.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary J. Aunspaugh

Mary Jane Aunspaugh, 81, of Richland, died April 18 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.

She was a retired drafter for Energy Northwest.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Daina M. Mauriello

Daina M. Mauriello, 62, of Kennewick, died April 21 in Richland.

She was born in Artesia, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.

She was a retired certified nursing assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.