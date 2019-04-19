Death notices for April 20

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Joe ‘J.J.’ A. Fuller Jr.

Joe “J.J.” Albert Fuller Jr., 44, of Sunnyside, died April 12 in Granger.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was an auto mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Alicia Chabrier

Alicia Chabrier, 79, of Pasco, died April 18 in Richland.

She was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 33 years.

She was a retired English as a Second Language teacher for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret L. LaVoie

Margaret Lucille LaVoie, 89, of Pasco, died April 16 in Portland, Ore.

She was born in McMinnville, Ore., and lived in Pasco for more than 65 years.

She was a homemaker and retired Pasco School District crosswalk guard.

River View Cemetery Funeral Home, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel G. Alvarez

Daniel G. Alvarez, 64, of Pasco, died April 18 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.

He was a farm laborer.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Albert A. Grimsley

Albert Allen Grimsley, 71, of Kennewick, died April 18 in Pasco.

He was born in Salt Lake City.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond C. Connell

Raymond C. Connell, 94, of Bothell, died April 18 in Bothell.

He was born in Clayton, Iowa, and lived many years in Burbank before moving to the Seattle area.

He was a retired pipefitter at Hanford.

Neptune Society, Lynnwood, is in charge of arrangements.