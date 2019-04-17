Death notices for April 18

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Jannette E. Precechtel

Jannette Esther Precechtel, 78, of Richland, died April 16 in Richland.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1944.

She was a retired sales representative for the Tri-City Herald.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sally J. Stafek

Sally Jo Stafek, 77, died April 16 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Burns, Ore., and lived in Kennewick since 1975.

She was a retired budget analyst at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth M. Benson

Kenneth Malcolm Benson, 90, of Basin City, died April 12 in Richland.

He was born in Newton, Utah, and lived in Basin City for 63 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

London J. Willard

London Jesse Willard, 43, of Pasco, died April 13 in Pasco.

He was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis Goodenough

Dennis Goodenough, 74, of West Richland, died April 16 in West Richland.

He was born in Hawthorne, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

He was a retired mechanical engineer for Fluor Daniel.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Marian M. Pietz

Marian Marjorie Pietz, 85, of Richland, died April 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Evans, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1954.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.