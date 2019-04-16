Death notices for April 17

James E. Glover
James Evert Glover, 53, of Richland, died April 12 in Richland.
He was born in Alamogordo, N.M., and lived in the Tri-City area for 46 years.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry W. Day
Larry Wayne Day, 85, of West Richland, died April 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Macon, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.
He was a retired owner and operator of a HVAC company.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy L. Niblett
Dorothy Louise Niblett, 84, of Kennewick, died April 11 at Life Care Center of Kennewick.
She was born in Hosston, La., and lived in the Tri-City area for 46 years.
She was a retired in-home care provider.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ava M. Thacker
Ava Mae Thacker, 90, of Pasco, died April 14 in Kennewick.
She was born in Dorton, Ky., and lived in the Tri-City area for 64 years.
She was a retired teacher for the Kennewick School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Warren W. McCall
Warren William McCall, 98, died April 15 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Columbus, Kan., and lived in Pasco for 61 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
