Death notices for April 16

Robert Koehler

Robert Koehler, 74, of Kent, died April 11 at Valley Medical Center in Renton.

He was born in St. Louis, Mo., and lived many years in the Tri-City area before moving to Kent four years ago.

He was a retired refrigeration technician at Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Leroy Johnson

Leroy Johnson, 77, of Richland, died April 11 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Missoula, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2003.

He was a retired quality control technician at Bechtel.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ivan O. Bortnichuk

Ivan O. Bortnichuk, 94, died April 14 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Golovna, Volinska, Ukraine, and lived in Pasco for 15 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy G. Schell

Nancy Gwen Schell, 79, of Sunnyside, died April 13 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She retired from work in childcare.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary L. Carpenter

Mary L. Carpenter, 86, of Burbank, died April 14 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

She was born in Oakwood, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1947.

She was a retired receptionist and orthodontist assistant for Dr. Stanley Shephard.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wilma M. Cole

Wilma Marie Cole, 98, of Kennewick, died April 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Clarksville, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 62 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary A. Church

Gary Allen Church, 68, of Kennewick, died April 14 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 26 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shannon M. Lang

Shannon Marie Lang, 61, of Kennewick, died April 13 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She worked in retail sales.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Doris M. Skeie

Doris Mae Skeie, 95, of Kennewick, died April 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Fargo, N.D., and lived in Union Gap before moving to Kennewick in 2018.

She worked in retail sales.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elaine Franquero

Elaine Franquero, 73, of Richland, died April 13 in Richland.

She was born London, England, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.