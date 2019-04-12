deaths_for April 13

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

John Munroe Nelson

John Munroe Nelson, 83, of Richland, died April 10 in Richland.

He was born in Highland Park, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 43 years.

He retired from work in radiation biology at Battelle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Nancy Price

Norma Nancy Price, 95, of Kennewick, died April 10 in Richland.

She was born in Cornish, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 69 years.

She was a retired homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez Jr.

Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Outlook, died April 10 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifetime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a welder.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley R. Phillips

Shirley R. Phillips, 87, of Pasco, died April 12 in Pasco.

She was born in Los Angeles, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 59 years.

She was a retired office manager for Jack Williams at Insurance and Financial Consultants.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.