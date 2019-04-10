Death Notices
Death notices for April 11
Gabriella L. Cantu
Gabriella Lei Cantu, infant daughter of Ciara Garcia and Anselmo Cantu III, of Prosser, died April 4 in Prosser.
She was born the same day.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Edna P. Eklund
Edna Pauline Eklund, 97, of Richland, died April 8 at Country Lane Adult Care in Walla Walla.
She was born in Mountain Grove, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1982.
She was a retired retail associate for JC Penney.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Olen D. Shockey
Olen Dale Shockey, 96, of Eltopia, died April 8 in Kennewick.
He was born in Lexington, Okla., and lived in Eltopia for 63 years.
He was a farmer.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Carl A. Rombaugh
Carl Allen Rombaugh, 72, died April 9 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.
He was a retired computer technician.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments