Death Notices

Death notices for April 11

By Tri-City Herald staff

Gabriella L. Cantu

Gabriella Lei Cantu, infant daughter of Ciara Garcia and Anselmo Cantu III, of Prosser, died April 4 in Prosser.

She was born the same day.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Edna P. Eklund

Edna Pauline Eklund, 97, of Richland, died April 8 at Country Lane Adult Care in Walla Walla.

She was born in Mountain Grove, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1982.

She was a retired retail associate for JC Penney.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Olen D. Shockey

Olen Dale Shockey, 96, of Eltopia, died April 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lexington, Okla., and lived in Eltopia for 63 years.

He was a farmer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Carl A. Rombaugh

Carl Allen Rombaugh, 72, died April 9 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.

He was a retired computer technician.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

