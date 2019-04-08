Death notices for April 9

Agustin Barajas Sandoval

Agustin Barajas Sandoval, 68, of Benton City, died April 5 in Richland.

He was born in Aguila, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Benton City resident.

He was a retired farmer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Eileen I. Smithwick

Eileen Ida Smithwick, 90, of Kennewick, died April 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Overton, Neb., and lived in Kennewick for 69 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn B. Smith

Kathryn Bertha Smith, 79, of Mabton, died April 5 in Mabton.

She was born in Kulm, N.D., and was a longtime Mabton resident.

She was a retired farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Sonia K. Softich

Sonia Kay Softich, 65, of Pasco, died April 6 in Richland.

She was born in Pasco and lived in Pasco for 65 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald R. Hewett

Gerald Richard Hewett, 91, of Richland, died April 8 in Richland.

He was born in Tillamook, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1953.

He was a retired dentist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Hazel M. Glines

Hazel Marie Glines, 87, died April 5 at home in Finley.

She was born in Wheatland, Wyo., and lived in Finley for 82 years.

She was a retired pay stub girl for Pischel Year Books.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesus G. Gonzales

Jesus G. Gonzales, 88, of Moses Lake, died April 6 at Columbia Crest Center in Moses Lake.

He was born in Nuevo Loredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City for area for two years.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert A. Wind

Robert Anthony Wind, 76, of Kennewick, died April 6 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

He was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1993.

He was a retired scientist for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley P. Yates

Stanley Preston Yates, 72, of Richland, died April 7 in Richland.

He was born in Billings, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 67 years.

He was a retired inside salesman for Empire Rubber and Supply in Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Joseph

Raymond Joseph, 82, of Richland, died April 6 in Richland.

He was born in Walla Walla and lived in Richland for 34 years.

He was a retired human resources manager for Westinghouse.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara J. Long

Barbara J. Long, 83, of Kennewick, died April 6 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Heppner, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 44 years.

She was a retired trim lead at Lamb-Weston.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

James ‘Jim’ Carson

James “Jim” W. Carson, 80, of Kennewick, died April 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

He was a retired quality engineer at Bechtel.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alma M. Shipman

Alma Marie Shipman, 92, died April 5 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Hopkinsville, Ky., and lived in Kennewick for 22 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jan Johnston

Jan Johnston, 92, of Pasco, died April 8 at Richland Rehabilitation Center in Richland.

She was born in Dustin, Okla., and lived in Pasco for 14 years.

She was a retired hairstylist.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marion R. Hughes

Marion Roy Hughes, 89, of Pasco, died April 6 in Pasco.

He was born in Roy, N.M., and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.

He was a retired teacher and principal.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.