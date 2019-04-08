Death Notices
Death notices for April 9
Agustin Barajas Sandoval
Agustin Barajas Sandoval, 68, of Benton City, died April 5 in Richland.
He was born in Aguila, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Benton City resident.
He was a retired farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Eileen I. Smithwick
Eileen Ida Smithwick, 90, of Kennewick, died April 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Overton, Neb., and lived in Kennewick for 69 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn B. Smith
Kathryn Bertha Smith, 79, of Mabton, died April 5 in Mabton.
She was born in Kulm, N.D., and was a longtime Mabton resident.
She was a retired farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Sonia K. Softich
Sonia Kay Softich, 65, of Pasco, died April 6 in Richland.
She was born in Pasco and lived in Pasco for 65 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald R. Hewett
Gerald Richard Hewett, 91, of Richland, died April 8 in Richland.
He was born in Tillamook, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1953.
He was a retired dentist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Hazel M. Glines
Hazel Marie Glines, 87, died April 5 at home in Finley.
She was born in Wheatland, Wyo., and lived in Finley for 82 years.
She was a retired pay stub girl for Pischel Year Books.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jesus G. Gonzales
Jesus G. Gonzales, 88, of Moses Lake, died April 6 at Columbia Crest Center in Moses Lake.
He was born in Nuevo Loredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City for area for two years.
He was a retired farm laborer.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert A. Wind
Robert Anthony Wind, 76, of Kennewick, died April 6 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
He was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1993.
He was a retired scientist for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley P. Yates
Stanley Preston Yates, 72, of Richland, died April 7 in Richland.
He was born in Billings, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 67 years.
He was a retired inside salesman for Empire Rubber and Supply in Pasco.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond Joseph
Raymond Joseph, 82, of Richland, died April 6 in Richland.
He was born in Walla Walla and lived in Richland for 34 years.
He was a retired human resources manager for Westinghouse.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara J. Long
Barbara J. Long, 83, of Kennewick, died April 6 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Heppner, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 44 years.
She was a retired trim lead at Lamb-Weston.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
James ‘Jim’ Carson
James “Jim” W. Carson, 80, of Kennewick, died April 7 in Kennewick.
He was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
He was a retired quality engineer at Bechtel.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alma M. Shipman
Alma Marie Shipman, 92, died April 5 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Hopkinsville, Ky., and lived in Kennewick for 22 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jan Johnston
Jan Johnston, 92, of Pasco, died April 8 at Richland Rehabilitation Center in Richland.
She was born in Dustin, Okla., and lived in Pasco for 14 years.
She was a retired hairstylist.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Marion R. Hughes
Marion Roy Hughes, 89, of Pasco, died April 6 in Pasco.
He was born in Roy, N.M., and lived in the Tri-City area for 39 years.
He was a retired teacher and principal.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments