Reynaldo G. Manzanares

Reynaldo Gustavo Manzanares, 60, of Kennewick, died April 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Managua, Nicaragua, and lived in Kennewick for eight years.

He worked in maintenance for the Red Lion Hotel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.