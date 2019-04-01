Death notices for April 2

John Majetich
John Majetich, 80, of West Richland, died March 29 in West Richland.
He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and had lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1980.
He was a retired Hanford pipefitter.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Roy E. Hutchinson
Roy E. Hutchinson, 68, of Grandview, died March 28 in Grandview.
He was long-time Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a carpet cleaner and water restoration worker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” Wedberg
William “Bill” Lee Wedberg, 66, of Richland, died March 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
He was a retired retail manager at Les Schwab.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald A. Thayer Sr.
Donald A. Thayer, Sr., 80, of Pasco, died March 28 at the Toppenish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Toppenish.
He was born in Bath, Maine, and lived in Pasco for 44 years.
He was a retired minister of the Compassion Center Association.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Terrie L. Winters
Terrie Lynn Winters, 55, of Grandview, died March 29 in Grandview.
She was born in The Dalles, Ore., and had lived in the Yakima Valley for 13 years.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Nesto Saint Pontin
Nesto Saint Pontin, 93, of Prosser, died March 29 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Yakima and had lived in Prosser since 1954.
He was a farmer.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Anna E. Seelnacht
Anna Elizabeth Seelnacht, 95, of Richland, died March 29 in Richland.
She was born in Sapulpa, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
