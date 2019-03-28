Death Notices

Death notices for March 28

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 28, 2019 12:04 PM

Jack ‘Art’ A. Blum

Jack Arthur Blum, 76, of Kennewick, died March 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane, and lived in Kennewick for 51 years.

He retired from broadcast radio.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Hulseman

Richard Hulseman, 89, of Richland, died March 24 at Riverton Assisted Family Living in Richland.

He lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a retired engineer for Kaiser.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Olive P. Heizenreter

Olive P. Heizenreter, 87, of Kennewick, died March 26 in Kennewick.

She was born in McMinnville, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for seven years.

She was a retired assembly line worker for Tektronics Inc.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rayola Wheelwright

Rayola Wheelwright, 93, of Richland, died March 25 in Richland.

She was born in Moreland, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1955.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Walter R. DeMille

Walter R. DeMille, 83, of Henderson, Nev., died March 24 in Henderson.

He was born in Kanab, Utah, and lived in Pasco for 32 years.

He was a retired cosmetologist and truck driver.

Boulder City Mortuary, Boulder City, Nev., is in charge of arrangements.

Ingrid Gosselin

Ingrid Gosselin, 78, died March 26 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Znaim, Czechoslovakia, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1960.

She was a retired childcare provider and owner of Little Munchkins Childcare.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

