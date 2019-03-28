Death notices for March 28

Jack ‘Art’ A. Blum
Jack Arthur Blum, 76, of Kennewick, died March 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Spokane, and lived in Kennewick for 51 years.
He retired from broadcast radio.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Hulseman
Richard Hulseman, 89, of Richland, died March 24 at Riverton Assisted Family Living in Richland.
He lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
He was a retired engineer for Kaiser.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Olive P. Heizenreter
Olive P. Heizenreter, 87, of Kennewick, died March 26 in Kennewick.
She was born in McMinnville, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for seven years.
She was a retired assembly line worker for Tektronics Inc.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rayola Wheelwright
Rayola Wheelwright, 93, of Richland, died March 25 in Richland.
She was born in Moreland, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1955.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Walter R. DeMille
Walter R. DeMille, 83, of Henderson, Nev., died March 24 in Henderson.
He was born in Kanab, Utah, and lived in Pasco for 32 years.
He was a retired cosmetologist and truck driver.
Boulder City Mortuary, Boulder City, Nev., is in charge of arrangements.
Ingrid Gosselin
Ingrid Gosselin, 78, died March 26 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Znaim, Czechoslovakia, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1960.
She was a retired childcare provider and owner of Little Munchkins Childcare.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
