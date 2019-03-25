Death notices for March 26

Kelly A. Young
Kelly Ann Young, 60, of Sunnyside, died March 23 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Longview and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired laborer in retail.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Anderson
Paul Anderson, 55, of Kennewick, died March 23 in Kennewick.
He was born in Canoga Park, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.
He was self employed.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles ‘Al’ Richardson
Charles “Al” Alton Richardson, 92, of Richland, died March 22 in Richland.
He was born in Shoshone, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1955.
He was a retired engineer at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara L. Mobley
Barbara L. Mobley, 83, of Pasco, died March 23 in Kennewick.
She was born in Anaheim, Calif., and lived in the Pasco for 64 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian Y. Weiner
Lillian Yuriko Weiner, 82, died March 24 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Selma, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 13 months.
She was a retired seamstress for Macy’s.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Irving L. Hambrook
Irving L. Hambrook, 75, of Kennewick, died March 22 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Richmond, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.
He was a retired union carpenter.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas A. Golding
Thomas Arthur Golding, 95, of Richland, died March 22 in Richland.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired mechanical engineer for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Dorchak
Janice Dorchak, 71, of Kennewick, died March 16 in Kennewick.
She was born in Seattle, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was the retired owner of a cleaning service.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments