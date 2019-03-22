Death notices for March 23

Lee G. Sossa
Lee George Sossa, 76, of Kennewick, died March 20 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in East Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.
He was a retired parts manager for Riverview Truck in North Dakota.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
William T. Reshaw
William Thomas Reshaw, 76, of Kennewick, died Feb. 19 in Kennewick.
He was born in Winner, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
He retired from URS Corporation at Hanford.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald J. Porter
Donald J. Porter, 78, of Richland, died March 20 in Richland.
He was born in St. Louis, Mo., and lived in Richland for 20 years.
He was a retired minister.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
