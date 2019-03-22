Death Notices

Death notices for March 23

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 22, 2019 05:43 PM

Lee G. Sossa

Lee George Sossa, 76, of Kennewick, died March 20 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in East Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.

He was a retired parts manager for Riverview Truck in North Dakota.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William T. Reshaw

William Thomas Reshaw, 76, of Kennewick, died Feb. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Winner, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

He retired from URS Corporation at Hanford.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald J. Porter

Donald J. Porter, 78, of Richland, died March 20 in Richland.

He was born in St. Louis, Mo., and lived in Richland for 20 years.

He was a retired minister.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

