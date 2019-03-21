Death notices for March 22

Michael E. McGrath
Michael Edward McGrath, 64, died March 21 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Othello, and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.
He was a carpenter.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lee G. Soussa
Lee George Soussa, 76, of Kennewick, died March 20 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in East Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.
He was a retired parts manager for Riverview Truck in North Dakota.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Berniece G. Walters
Berniece G. Walters, 90, of Pasco, died March 20 in Pasco.
She was born in Lincoln, Neb., and was a longtime Valley resident.
She retired from the Benton Irrigation District.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene A. Lilly
Marlene A. Lilly, 73, of Pasco, died March 21 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Armando, Mich., and lived four years in Pasco.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
